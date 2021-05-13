Robert W. Baird Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) on May 10 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.47, close to its 52-week low of $3.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 48.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $5.63 average price target, representing a 30.9% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.62 and a one-year low of $3.89. Currently, Voyager Therapeutics has an average volume of 613.4K.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.