Robert W. Baird Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Masonite International (DOOR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Hold rating on Masonite International (DOOR) yesterday and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.50, close to its 52-week high of $115.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Trane Technologies, and Douglas Dynamics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Masonite International with a $123.25 average price target.

Based on Masonite International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $588 million and GAAP net loss of $21.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $552 million and had a net profit of $14.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DOOR in relation to earlier this year.

Masonite International Corp. designs and manufactures of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling; and the non-residential building construction markets. The company markets and sells its products to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through well-established wholesale and retail distribution channels. Its reportable segments are organized and managed principally by geographic region: North America; Europe, Asia & Latin America; and Africa. The North America segment operates through three sub segments: Retail, Wholesale and Commercial. The Europe, Asia and Latin America segment includes operations in United Kingdom, France, Central Eastern Europe, Asia & South America and Israel. The company’s business roots back to 1925 and was founded on April 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.