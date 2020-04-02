Robert W. Baird Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Check Point (CHKP)

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Check Point (CHKP), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 52.7% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CyberArk Software, and Varonis Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Check Point is a Hold with an average price target of $112.43, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Check Point’s market cap is currently $15.27B and has a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.38.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. The company products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. Its solutions cater to the following: point of sale systems, automated teller machines, private and public cloud, and telecommunications providers. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.