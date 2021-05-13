Robert W. Baird Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

In a report issued on May 11, Colleen M. Kusy from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.8% and a 20.0% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $379K and GAAP net loss of $20.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $379K and had a GAAP net loss of $14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SNDX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its products include candidate and entinostat. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More on SNDX: