Robert W. Baird Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rexford Realty (REXR)

In a report issued on February 16, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Rexford Realty (REXR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.10, close to its 52-week high of $53.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

Rexford Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Rexford Realty’s market cap is currently $6.69B and has a P/E ratio of 102.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.