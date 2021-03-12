Robert W. Baird Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL) on March 8 and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $249.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 73.9% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Alphabet Class C.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $307.94, representing a 23.4% upside. In a report issued on March 8, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Paypal Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.12 billion and net profit of $1.57 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.96 billion and had a net profit of $507 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PYPL in relation to earlier this year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

