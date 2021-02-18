Robert W. Baird Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aspen Technology (AZPN)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Oliver from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Aspen Technology (AZPN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $153.39, close to its 52-week high of $162.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.5% and a 85.3% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarWinds, BlackLine, and PagerDuty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $154.80, implying a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $162.56 and a one-year low of $73.07. Currently, Aspen Technology has an average volume of 404.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AZPN in relation to earlier this year.

Aspen Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing and supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services segments. The Subscription and Software segment offers licensing of asset optimization software solutions, and associated support services. The Services segment includes professional services, and training. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.