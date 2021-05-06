Robert W. Baird Remains a Hold on TELUS International (CDA) (TIXT)

In a report issued on May 3, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on TELUS International (CDA) (TIXT), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 81.0% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

TELUS International (CDA) has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.92.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality. The solutions offered by the company include Digital Experience, Customer Experience, Advisory services, and Back Office & Automation among other services.