Robert W. Baird Remains a Hold on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi maintained a Hold rating on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 76.2% success rate. Panjabi covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, RPM International, and PPG Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pactiv Evergreen is a Hold with an average price target of $17.80, implying a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.61 and a one-year low of $10.40. Currently, Pactiv Evergreen has an average volume of 589.2K.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distributing fresh food service and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons. The products are supplied to food service distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors.