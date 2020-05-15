Robert W. Baird Remains a Hold on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on NortonLifeLock (NLOK) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 55.4% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NortonLifeLock with a $22.00 average price target, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

NortonLifeLock’s market cap is currently $12.57B and has a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.51.

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. It operates through Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety segments. The Enterprise Security segment focuses on the provision of solutions to protect organizations so they can securely conduct business while leveraging new platforms and data. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides solutions to protect information, devices, networks and the identities of consumers. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.