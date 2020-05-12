Robert W. Baird Remains a Hold on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Forescout Technologies (FSCT), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 59.2% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forescout Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $33.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.07 and a one-year low of $20.66. Currently, Forescout Technologies has an average volume of 2.36M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of network access control and policy compliance solutions. Its products include CounterACT, ForeScout Extended Modules and CounterACT Enterprise Manager. The firm provides its services to the federal, defense, financial, healthcare and education industries. The company was founded by Doron Shikmoni, Yehezkel Yeshurun, Dror Comay, Oded Amir, and Oded Comay in April 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.