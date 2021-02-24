Robert W. Baird Remains a Hold on Barnes Group (B)

In a report issued on February 19, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Barnes Group (B), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Trane Technologies, and Douglas Dynamics.

Barnes Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.25, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.28 and a one-year low of $30.22. Currently, Barnes Group has an average volume of 194.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Barnes Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units. The Aerospace segment consists of original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts. The company was founded by Wallace Barnes in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, CT.