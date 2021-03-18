Robert W. Baird Remains a Hold on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Hold rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) on March 16 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arbutus Biopharma with a $6.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.02 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Arbutus Biopharma has an average volume of 3.23M.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

