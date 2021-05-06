Robert W. Baird Remains a Buy on Mayville Engineering Company (MEC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Buy rating on Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) on May 4 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 65.6% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, John Bean Technologies, and Helios Technologies.

Mayville Engineering Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Mayville Engineering Company’s market cap is currently $302.7M and has a P/E ratio of -44.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.61.

Mayville Engineering Co., Inc. engages in the production of metal components. It offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. The company was founded by Leo Bachhuber and Ted Bachhuber in 1945 and is headquartered in Mayville, WI.

