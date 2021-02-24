Robert W. Baird Remains a Buy on Masco (MAS)

In a report issued on February 19, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Masco (MAS), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Trane Technologies, and Douglas Dynamics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.25, which is a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.16 and a one-year low of $27.04. Currently, Masco has an average volume of 2.03M.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints and coating products; and cabinet, door, window, and other hardware. The company was founded by Alex Manoogian in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.