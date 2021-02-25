Robert W. Baird Remains a Buy on Diamondrock (DRH)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Diamondrock (DRH), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.67, close to its 52-week high of $10.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 62.8% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Apple Hospitality REIT, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondrock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.46, implying a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.25 price target.

Diamondrock’s market cap is currently $2.04B and has a P/E ratio of -35.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRH in relation to earlier this year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in July 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.