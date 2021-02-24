Robert W. Baird Remains a Buy on Americold Realty (COLD)

In a report issued on February 19, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Americold Realty (COLD), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 70.8% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Americold Realty with a $44.00 average price target, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Americold Realty’s market cap is currently $9.43B and has a P/E ratio of 303.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COLD in relation to earlier this year.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation, development and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates through following segments warehouse, third-party and transportation. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.