Robert W. Baird Remains a Buy on Amazon (AMZN)

In a report issued on May 26, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $4000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3234.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 75.1% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4295.17, which is a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3554.00 and a one-year low of $2330.00. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 3.57M.

Amazon.com, Inc. provides online retail shopping services and also generates revenue from cloud computing services. It operates through three business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America and International segments include retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions (like Amazon Prime membership fees). AWS generates revenue from the global sales of compute, storage, database, and other service offerings. Founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994, the company is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

