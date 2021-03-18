Robert W. Baird Releases a Hold Rating on Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict assigned a Hold rating to Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 81.0% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s market cap is currently $256.3M and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.81.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes. The firms licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet countertop appliances and CHI premium garment care products. Its commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial. The company is founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.