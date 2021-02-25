Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeff Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $99.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 70.9% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Patterson Companies, Envista Holdings, and DENTSPLY SIRONA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tandem Diabetes Care with a $129.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $123.74 and a one-year low of $43.69. Currently, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average volume of 762.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TNDM in relation to earlier this year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.