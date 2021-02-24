Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on MSA Safety (MSA)

In a report issued on February 21, Richard Eastman from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on MSA Safety (MSA), with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.23, close to its 52-week high of $172.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 80.0% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MSA Safety is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.00.

The company has a one-year high of $172.84 and a one-year low of $83.57. Currently, MSA Safety has an average volume of 109.6K.

MSA Safety, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. The International segment comprises of companies in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses incurred in its corporate headquarters. The company was founded in 1914 is headquartered in Cranberry Township, PA.

