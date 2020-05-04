Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on ASGN (ASGN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained a Hold rating on ASGN (ASGN) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 74.8% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Resources Connection, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ASGN is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.43, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

ASGN’s market cap is currently $2.78B and has a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASGN in relation to earlier this year.

ASGN, Inc. provides information technology and professional services in the technology, creative, digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment provides technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients across the United States and Canada. The Oxford segment offers hard to find technical, digital, engineering, and life sciences services and solutions in select skill and geographic markets. The ECS segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering primarily focused on Federal Government activities. The company was founded on December 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.