Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 55.3% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Varonis Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.36.

Based on Varonis Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $72.56 million and GAAP net loss of $14.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.52 million and had a net profit of $6.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

