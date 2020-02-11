Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.20, close to its 52-week high of $93.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 74.5% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, NortonLifeLock, and Check Point.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varonis Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $98.00, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Based on Varonis Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VRNS in relation to earlier this year.

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.