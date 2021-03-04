Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

In a report issued on March 2, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.7% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Plymouth Industrial Reit has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Plymouth Industrial Reit’s market cap is currently $400.4M and has a P/E ratio of -10.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.