Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Ulz reiterated a Buy rating on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) on February 16. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ulz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Ulz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nurix Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.20, a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nurix Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.09 million and GAAP net loss of $18.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NRIX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company’s pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Its drug candidate from E3 ligase inhibitor portfolio, NX-1607, is an orally available CBL-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More on NRIX: