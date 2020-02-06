Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Forescout Technologies (FSCT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 74.6% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Varonis Systems, NortonLifeLock, and Check Point.

Forescout Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.18.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.43 and a one-year low of $23.95. Currently, Forescout Technologies has an average volume of 648.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSCT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of network access control and policy compliance solutions. Its products include CounterACT, ForeScout Extended Modules and CounterACT Enterprise Manager. The firm provides its services to the federal, defense, financial, healthcare and education industries.