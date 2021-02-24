Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Buy rating on Equity Lifestyle (ELS) on February 22 and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 64.8% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Lifestyle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.67.

Based on Equity Lifestyle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $256 million and net profit of $64.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $245 million and had a net profit of $54.96 million.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations segments. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes at the properties.The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.