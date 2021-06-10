Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP)

In a report issued on June 7, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.44, close to its 52-week high of $8.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 72.1% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concrete Pumping Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Based on Concrete Pumping Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $70.42 million and GAAP net loss of $12.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.94 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.75 million.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services. Its brands include US Concrete Pumping-Brundage-Bone, UK Concrete Pumping-Camfaud, and Concrete Waste Management Services-Eco-Pan. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.