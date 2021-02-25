Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Hold Rating on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Tetra Tech (TTEK), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.32, close to its 52-week high of $144.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 68.7% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as ARAMARK Holdings, UniFirst, and Cintas.

Tetra Tech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $144.69 and a one-year low of $63.61. Currently, Tetra Tech has an average volume of 319K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTEK in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Brian Carter, the SVP, Corp. Contr of TTEK sold 6,459 shares for a total of $912,205.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tetra Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide. The CIG segment includes infrastructure and related environmental and geotechnical services, testing, engineering, and project management services to commercial and local government clients across Canada. The RCM segment focuses on the results of the wind-down of its non-core construction activities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.