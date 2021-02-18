Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Hold Rating on Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

In a report issued on February 16, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Sunstone Hotel (SHO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is ranked #1631 out of 7322 analysts.

Sunstone Hotel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.57, implying a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $13.62 and a one-year low of $5.75. Currently, Sunstone Hotel has an average volume of 2.28M.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.