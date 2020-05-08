Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Hold Rating on Qualys (QLYS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on Qualys (QLYS) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.25, close to its 52-week high of $111.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 57.2% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Qualys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.89, which is a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, JMP Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $111.79 and a one-year low of $63.37. Currently, Qualys has an average volume of 522.2K.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.