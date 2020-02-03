Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Hold Rating on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on NortonLifeLock (NLOK) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.08, close to its 52-week low of $16.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 69.2% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and Check Point.

NortonLifeLock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.13, a 62.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.70 and a one-year low of $16.64. Currently, NortonLifeLock has an average volume of 7.69M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NLOK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. It operates through Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety segments. The Enterprise Security segment focuses on the provision of solutions to protect organizations so they can securely conduct business while leveraging new platforms and data.