Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Hold Rating on Myers Industries (MYE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Hold rating on Myers Industries (MYE) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.59, close to its 52-week low of $13.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 56.3% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Myers Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.55 and a one-year low of $13.26. Currently, Myers Industries has an average volume of 154.9K.

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products.