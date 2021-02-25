Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Hold Rating on Greif Class A (GEF)

In a report released yesterday, Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Greif Class A (GEF), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.65, close to its 52-week high of $52.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 76.2% success rate. Panjabi covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, RPM International, and Pactiv Evergreen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Greif Class A with a $51.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.35 and a one-year low of $23.65. Currently, Greif Class A has an average volume of 184.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2020, Lawrence Hilsheimer, the EVP & CFO of GEF sold 5,000 shares for a total of $233,150.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Greif, Inc. engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing. The Paper Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers and other corrugated products to customers in North America. The Flexible Products and Services segment involves the production and sale of flexible intermediate bulk containers and related services on a global basis and the sale of industrial and consumer shipping sacks and multiwall bag products in North America. The Land Management segment involves the management and sale of timber. This segment focuses on the active harvesting and regeneration of the company’s U.S. timber properties. The company was founded by William Greif and Albert Vanderwyst in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, OH.