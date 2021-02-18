Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Hold Rating on Fastly (FSLY)

In a report released today, William Power from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Fastly (FSLY). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 73.7% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fastly with a $90.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $136.50 and a one-year low of $10.63. Currently, Fastly has an average volume of 5.92M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 141 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSLY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.