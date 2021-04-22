Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Hold Rating on Centerspace (CSR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Hold rating on Centerspace (CSR) on April 20 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 100.0% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Mid-America Apartment, and Healthpeak Properties.

Centerspace has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.50, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Centerspace’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.54 million and GAAP net loss of $4.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.78 million and had a net profit of $48.82 million.

Investors Real Estate Trust engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents’ experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.