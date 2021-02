Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Hold Rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.90, close to its 52-week low of $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 62.8% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Apple Hospitality REIT, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ashford Hospitality is a Hold with an average price target of $3.00.

Based on Ashford Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $93.04 million and GAAP net loss of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $374 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.18 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. It invests in lodging-related assets; direct hotel investments; mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition; first-lien mortgage financing through origination or acquisition; sale-leaseback transactions; and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.