Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Hold Rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT) on May 4 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.86, close to its 52-week low of $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 59.4% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Ashford Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Based on Ashford Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.25 million and GAAP net loss of $126 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $355 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AHT in relation to earlier this year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. It invests in lodging-related assets; direct hotel investments; mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition; first-lien mortgage financing through origination or acquisition; sale-leaseback transactions; and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.