Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Buy Rating on Zscaler (ZS)

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Zscaler (ZS), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CyberArk Software, and Varonis Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zscaler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.14, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Dougherty also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on Zscaler’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $101 million and GAAP net loss of $29.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zscaler, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It operates through the United States and Rest of the World geographical segments. It offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K. Kailash in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

