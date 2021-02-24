Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Buy Rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

In a report issued on February 22, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $90.27, close to its 52-week high of $92.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $87.89 average price target, implying a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Texas Roadhouse’s market cap is currently $6.27B and has a P/E ratio of 111.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.78.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.