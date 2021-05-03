Robert W. Baird Maintains Their Buy Rating on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

In a report issued on April 29, Colleen M. Kusy from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.2% and a 25.0% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Genocea Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.35, which is a 140.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Genocea Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GNCA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, William D. Clark, the President & CEO of GNCA bought 36,498 shares for a total of $81,785.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. It uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes; and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.