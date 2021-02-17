Robert W. Baird Maintains a Hold Rating on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

In a report issued on February 12, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 71.0% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Cloudflare, and Zscaler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tufin Software Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $17.20, a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.11 and a one-year low of $5.79. Currently, Tufin Software Technologies has an average volume of 382.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.