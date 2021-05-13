Robert W. Baird Maintains a Hold Rating on CatchMark Timber (CTT)

In a report issued on May 11, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on CatchMark Timber (CTT), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 68.3% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

CatchMark Timber has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.63, which is a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

CatchMark Timber’s market cap is currently $566.8M and has a P/E ratio of -41.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.27.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.