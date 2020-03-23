Robert W. Baird Maintains a Hold Rating on Camping World Holdings (CWH)

In a report released today, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Camping World Holdings (CWH), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.59, close to its 52-week low of $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Fox Factory Holding, and Harley-Davidson.

Camping World Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.75.

The company has a one-year high of $16.97 and a one-year low of $3.40. Currently, Camping World Holdings has an average volume of 917K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CWH in relation to earlier this year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail.