Robert W. Baird Maintains a Buy Rating on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Buy rating on Verisk Analytics (VRSK) today and set a price target of $191.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $168.96, close to its 52-week high of $171.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.5% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Grand Canyon Education, and Gartner.

Verisk Analytics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.86, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $171.73 and a one-year low of $122.44. Currently, Verisk Analytics has an average volume of 731.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRSK in relation to earlier this year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets and Financial Services.