Robert W. Baird Maintains a Buy Rating on United Rentals (URI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Buy rating on United Rentals (URI) yesterday and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $301.55, close to its 52-week high of $321.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 63.1% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

United Rentals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $294.10, implying a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

Based on United Rentals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.28 billion and net profit of $297 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.46 billion and had a net profit of $338 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of URI in relation to earlier this year.

United Rentals, Inc. engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and fluid solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The trench, power and fluid solutions segment includes the rental of specialty construction products and related services. It comprises of Trench Safety region, which rents trench safety equipment such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers and line testing equipment for underground work, the Power and HVAC region that rents power and HVAC equipment such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment including heating and cooling equipment, the Pump Solutions region involves in the rental of pumps primarily used by energy and petrochemical customers. United Rentals was founded by Bradley S. Jacobs in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.