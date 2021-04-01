Robert W. Baird Maintains a Buy Rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

In a report issued on March 29, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirum Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.00, a 108.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.43 and a one-year low of $11.46. Currently, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 163.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MIRM in relation to earlier this year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.