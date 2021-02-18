Robert W. Baird Maintains a Buy Rating on First Industrial Realty (FR)

In a report issued on February 16, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on First Industrial Realty (FR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and Highwoods Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for First Industrial Realty with a $49.00 average price target, representing a 15.1% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.10 and a one-year low of $25.89. Currently, First Industrial Realty has an average volume of 769.1K.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes warehouse and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.