Robert W. Baird Maintains a Buy Rating on Facebook (FB)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB) on January 22 and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $270.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 78.1% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Paypal Holdings.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $340.64, a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Facebook’s market cap is currently $770.5B and has a P/E ratio of 26.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.09.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

